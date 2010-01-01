720-807-1653 Callkya@cleankya.com
We get down to the foundamentals of cleaning, simple and child/pet safe materials leaving a lasting shine.
Never late, always quick, always clean.
We understand busy schedules so we try to work around your schuedule with 0 cancelation/hidden fees, prices stay the same.
Here at Call Kya we believe that at the heart of many homes is the pet. This is why it's important to us to donate 5% of all profits to the Humane Society. We also urge all customers to open their hearts to our little companions in need
Let us know how you liked the website after your clean for $20 off!
